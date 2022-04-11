Advertisement

Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homewowners

Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch as they announced an agreed budget plan.(Mike Miletich)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the opening of their assistance program Monday.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund was created to help homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments or related housing expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those homeowners will be qualified for up to $30,000 in free aid to pay for late mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and condo association fees.

The IDHA has partnered with more than 35 non-profit housing counseling agencies, community-based organizations, and legal aid groups in Illinois to help homeowners overcome technological and language barriers or who are already in the foreclosure process. Homeowners who need help preparing their applications can visit www.illinoishousinghelp.org.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rodeo
74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 32
Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy

Latest News

WEATHER ALERT WEDNESDAY for Severe Storms
WEATHER ALERT DAY - Wednesday Severe storms possible
New London in need of $2 million to replace water infrastructure
New London in need of $2 million to replace water infrastructure
Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash
Scene of attempted suicide near railroad tracks
Police in McDonough County respond to call of man with knife