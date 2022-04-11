Quincy Symphony Orchestra wraps up season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people filled seats at Quincy Junior High School Sunday afternoon for the finale of the 2021 to 2022 concert season.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association hosted the show, which was called Natural Wonders. It wraps up a season that was named Enduring Spirit, a nod to the continuing push to bring music and entertainment to the community over the last year.

The show featured the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, the Quincy Symphony Chorus, members of the youth chorus, and members from the Quincy University and John Wood Community College choirs.

In addition to the groups mentioned above, esteemed soloists Penelope Shumate and Ian Greenlaw also performed.

Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association marketing coordinator Sandi Terford said the event was extra special since everyone was able to come together to put on a good show.

“It’s really special because normally we would have an orchestra concert, and we would have a separate chorus concert. But every other year we try to get them all together because it’s really a great experience for all the musicians. It’s great experience for orchestra members to have the chorus sing with them, and it’s really an exceptional experience for our youth chorus,” said Terford.

She said it is exciting to see the show come to life after years of preparation.

“The Beethoven was actually planned for two years ago in April and we had to cancel that concert. And Dr. Faust started writing his Wonder of the Waters a year ago, and our chorus has been preparing for many many months,” said Terford.

WGEM’s own Makenzi Henderson took part in the performance as an alto in the Quincy Symphony Chorus.

While the 2021-2022 concert season has now ended, Terford said everyone is already hard at work planning the next season, with the opening concert scheduled for Oct. 2.

