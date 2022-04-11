Veteran resources posted at Quincy Town Center

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new spot in Quincy for Tri-State veterans to collect information about mental health resources that are available to them.

Together with Tri-State Veterans teamed up with the Quincy Town Center to unveil to dedicate a new rack of resources in the veterans hallway at the Town Center.

Richard Elsenpeter, facilitator for Together with Tri-State Veterans, says having these resources posted around the city in safe and quiet areas is important.

“So, being able to have these displays, have those resources, have those resource guides there to help veterans seek the help that they need or the resources they need is critical,” said Elsenpeter.

He said when in the service, servicemembers can talk to their sergeant and higher ups about an ongoing situation. However, Elsenpeter said veterans can find it much more difficult to find help once they leave the service.

“But when they get out, they can feel very lost, feel very alone because they don’t know where to go anymore. They don’t know what building to walk into. They don’t know who to see or what to ask for,” said Elsenpeter.

The guides have been available at the police department, City Hall and the United Way office in Quincy. Elsenpeter hopes to bring the resources to more locations in the coming months.

