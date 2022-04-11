Advertisement

Veteran resources posted at Quincy Town Center

The rack holds a couple pamphlets detailing mental health resources for veterans.
The rack holds a couple pamphlets detailing mental health resources for veterans.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new spot in Quincy for Tri-State veterans to collect information about mental health resources that are available to them.

Together with Tri-State Veterans teamed up with the Quincy Town Center to unveil to dedicate a new rack of resources in the veterans hallway at the Town Center.

Richard Elsenpeter, facilitator for Together with Tri-State Veterans, says having these resources posted around the city in safe and quiet areas is important.

“So, being able to have these displays, have those resources, have those resource guides there to help veterans seek the help that they need or the resources they need is critical,” said Elsenpeter.

He said when in the service, servicemembers can talk to their sergeant and higher ups about an ongoing situation. However, Elsenpeter said veterans can find it much more difficult to find help once they leave the service.

“But when they get out, they can feel very lost, feel very alone because they don’t know where to go anymore. They don’t know what building to walk into. They don’t know who to see or what to ask for,” said Elsenpeter.

The guides have been available at the police department, City Hall and the United Way office in Quincy. Elsenpeter hopes to bring the resources to more locations in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rodeo
74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 32
Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy

Latest News

Tri-States veterans have a new collection of resources for information about mental health...
More resources available for Tri-State veterans
The Illinois Pork Producers Association, along with several other agencies, pushed the Illinois...
Illinois working to protect more farmers from livestock diseases
Over the last few years, more than 100 people have died in work zone crashes, with many more...
Reminder to watch out for road crews in the Tri-States during National Work Zone Awareness week
The city of New London, Missouri, is trying to get money to replace dated water pipes and fire...
New London, Missouri, asks for federal money to fix water infrastructure