WEATHER ALERT DAY - Wednesday Severe storms possible

By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert DAY for Wednesday. We are tracking the potential for severe storms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. While the strongest threat, a level three threat, is just east of us in central Illinois and down through the St. Louis region. We have our own potential of severe storms right here in the Tri-State area. This all looks like it will happen as a cold front approaches the area on Wednesday. Late afternoon Wednesday through the early evening hours will be the window for us to see thunderstorms with high wind, hail and potentially brief tornadoes. Before the severe weather hits we expect to see some very gusty wind on Tuesday. Even with a cloudy sky the gusty wind will usher in temperatures that will warm to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday the wind continues to gust out of the southwest and temperatures top out in the mid 60s before showers and thunderstorms develop Wednesday afternoon. On the backside of this cold front a major swing on the thermometer as colder temperatures will slide through the area. There’s a limited potential for some light snow overnight Wednesday night. A dry and windy day on Thursday. And mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s for Friday.

