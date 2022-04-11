Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (April 8) Mark Twain Football Standout Trey Monroe Signs A National Letter Of Intent And The “Tiger Woods Watch” Rolls On At Augusta National

Projected Rain And Wet Fields Cause Major Scheduling Adjustments Once Again In The High School Ranks
Mark Twain Football Standout Landon Moss Signs With Monmouth College
Mark Twain Football Standout Landon Moss Signs With Monmouth College(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The football program at Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri had a highly successful campaign on the prep gridiron last season in the “Show Me State!” The Tigers posted an impressive (10-2) slate, which was the second best record in the history of the program. Outstanding players on the roster like defensive standout Trey Monroe played a big part in the Tigers success. Earlier today, the standout linebacker and defensive end signed a National Letter of Intent with Illinois College. We’ll have details...

The eyes of the golf world remain focused in on Augusta, Georgia. That’s where second round action is underway at the 86th annual Masters Tournament. With Tiger Woods returning to competitive play on the pro fairways for the first time in over 500 days this week in the Peach State, the sports world is watching the 5-Time Masters Champ very closely, especially after finishing first round action on Thursday at (-1) par at Augusta National. We’ll have the latest on just how the 46-year-old Woods faired today at the historic course where the majority of golfers faced the challenge of dealing with high winds on the course today.

