WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 8) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Pirates Play Host To Fulton At Historic Clemens Field And QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Host Rock Island During WB6 Opener On The IHSA Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, April 8, 2022

High School Baseball

MSHSAA

Fulton 2

Hannibal 1

HHS Pirates Now (3-8) On The Season

IHSA Baseball

West Hancock 10

Illini West 2

IW Chargers Now (1-5) On The Season

Beardstown Will Host Illini West On Tuesday (April 12)

IHSA Girls Soccer

Quincy Notre Dame 0

Orchard Farms 2

QND Now (5-1-3) On The Season

College Baseball

GLVC

Quincy University 7

Lewis University 8

QU Now (14-13) Overall & (5-4) In The GLVC

QU: Nolan Wosman (5-For-5 / 2 HR / 2 DBL / 3 RBI / 5R )

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.