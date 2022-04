WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 10th, 2022) Pittsfield Wrestler Mason Davis Joined A Collegiate Program In Arkansas That Preaches Life Preparation After College;

COLLEGE BASEBALL

GLVC

Quincy University 18

Lewis University 4

Final

QU: Nolan Wosman/Zach Parks (combined) 5-6, 6 R, HR. 8 RBI

Wosman Home Run #6 Of The Season

Hawks Are 17-13 On The Season

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 3

William Penn 4

Final

CSC: Andrew Fay HR (8)

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 7

William Penn 8

Final

CSC: Andrew Fay 3-4, RBI, K

Wildcats Drop to 11-23 On The Season

NJCAA

Game 1

John Wood 4

Lewis & Clark 12

Final

Game 2

John Wood 17

Lewis & Clark 15

Final

Blazers With Five Home Runs On The Day (Tyler Bickers With 2, Lucas Loos, Brayden Hudson, And Trey Bredensteiner

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NJCAA

Game 1

Danville 12

John Wood 7

Final

Game 2

Danville 11

John Wood 7

Final

MASTERS

1. Stevie Scheffler -10

2. Rory McElroy -7 (Hit Birdie On Hole 18 From Bunker

3. Shane Lowry -5

3. Cameron Smith -5 (Shot A Disastrous Triple Bogey On Hole 12 After Birdie On Hole 11)

5. Collin Morikawa -4 (Hit Birdie On Hole 18 From Bunker)

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 10

Detroit Tigers 1

Final

CWS: Andrew Vaughn 2-4, R, HR (2), 4 RBI (6), BB

Cleveland Guardians 17

Kansas City Royals 3

Final

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 4

Chicago Cubs 3

Final

Pittsburgh Pirates 9

St. Louis Cardinals 4

Final

NBA Basketball

Chicago Bulls 124

Minnesota Timberwolves 120

Final

CHI: Patrick Williams 35 Points, 10-21 FG, 3-4 3 Pt, 4 Rebounds, 4 Assists, Block

