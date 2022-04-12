Advertisement

10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack

By Ramsey Romero and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) – Family members are calling 10-year-old Miloe Burgess a hero after he protected his 3-year-old cousin, Rylee Foreman, during a dog attack.

Rylee, Miloe and their other cousins were playing outside at their grandparents’ house in Florida when a dog started attacking Rylee.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know she was screaming,” Miloe told WJHG.

“He laid on top of me,” Rylee said of her cousin.

Miloe called for help as he protected his cousin, and his grandma was able to get the kids inside and away from the dog.

Rylee needed 24 stitches in her arms, legs and feet, but family members said they believe things could have been much worse.

“I don’t know if she’d be here today,” Miloe’s mom Doria Andersen said.

Officials said they don’t see kids as young as Miloe doing things this brave very often: “Just to show that they were brave,” animal control officer Cary Miller said. “Being their age, as young as they were, to step up and take those steps.”

Miloe, who loves to fish, was honored Monday for his actions. A business in the area and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office gave the 10-year-old a new fishing pole, tackle box and lures.

