First presentation of proposed Quincy city budget

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy department heads shared what they need for the next fiscal year Monday night in a budget review meeting.

Police Chief Robert Copley presented a $15,339,088 budget. He said this is the largest one he’s presented in the last 18 years.

The biggest contributor? He said they need to hire 10 officers and get them trained. He said personnel costs alone make up 89 percent of their proposed budget.

“While officers typically volunteer for overtime, a lot of it now is being forced overtime. We are drowning. We need these 10 officers to get us back to just where we need to be to be able to maintain and do our jobs adequately,” Copley said.

Copley said fleet maintenance will account for another portion of their budget and they’re factoring in the rise in fuel costs.

Fire Department Chief Bernie Vahlkamp is asking the city for $12,967,047. He said some of the biggest contributors are overtime costs, fleet maintenance, new hires and new clothing and uniforms.

“I’ve been looking to hire those two more people and I also budgeted for two retirements. I have not had anybody tell me they’re going to retire next year, particularly at least one person retires over the past years and then someone surprises you,” Vahlkamp said.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean said they need $3,064,675, which is about the same as they needed last year.

McClean said they need money for equipment replacements. He said they’ve paid $146,000 for two new trucks and have been waiting months to receive them.

He said it could be June before they get them, so he asked the city to amend the purchase of the trucks to the budget as well.

He said they’re also in the process of hiring two more people and will soon be fully staffed.

“We are staying the same with our staffing as last year. All that looks pretty good,” McClean said.

The Department of Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said his department is asking for $1.3 million, with the biggest factors being electricity bills to cover street lights, parking lot maintenance, their new engineer and other commodities like contractual services.

“Another additional change would be the capital outlay, where we’re asking for $78,000. Sixty five thousand of that is to replace two 2007 pick-up trucks used by the engineering department. Those trucks are both 15-years-old,” Conte said.

City officials said the projections shared Monday night are based on the general funds and could change over the next three weeks as they go through the next two readings.

The budget review meetings will take place for two more weeks on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

