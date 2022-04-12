Advertisement

Homeowner assistance available for those affected by pandemic

By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 12, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - In the wake of rising utility, fuel, and food costs, homeowners can find themselves quickly running out of money, and struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority has $309 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds that they are putting towards the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund which runs from now until May 31.

Homeowners could get up to $30,000 to pay off their mortgage payments, property taxes or insurance, or homeowner association fees.

Two Rivers Regional Council marketing director Mark Schneider said the fund is for homeowners who have been struggling to make payments on their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This can range from losing a job and getting a lower paying job as a result, having massive hospital bills, or any loss of funds, so as long as homeowners can show the pandemic impacted them.

“That money that you’re qualified for goes straight to the people who need it so there’s not a lot of handling of the situation, there’s not a lot of work to do on your part beyond applying and coming up with the paperwork and things that they require,” he said.

Schneider said all people have to do is apply on Illinois Housing Development Authority’s website.

Necessary items needed include proof of identification, household income, occupancy, ownership, and a delinquency statement such as a mortgage or property tax statement.

Help is available to those who have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.

According to the U.S Census, the area median income in Adams County is $55,052, $60,694 in Brown County, $46, 605 in Pike County, and $51,376 in Schuyler County though there are a number of factors that can affect eligibility such as the number of people in one’s household.

Schneider said homeowners thinking about applying should also reach out to either their HUD-Certified Housing Counselor or talk to their mortgage servicer as well. Information on where to find a HUD Counselor can also be found on their website.

For more information about the program and where to get started, you can call Two Rivers Regional Council at 217-224- 8171.

There will also be a virtual information session today as well from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.. You can sign up here.

