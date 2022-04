Hospital Report: April 12, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

John William Kroeger, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 10 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Billy Jack Webb, 78, of Palmyra, passed away April 9 at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

A. Rex Winn, 72, of Fowler, IL, passed away April 10 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Diana Elizabeth Summers, age 66, of Quincy, died on April 9 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Eleanor A. Terford, age 97, of Quincy, died April 11 at Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mary E. Cook, age 89, of Quincy, died on April 10 in the Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Sara Louise Ketterman, age 79, of Liberty, died April 10 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Dylan Long & Anna Jacobs of Quincy, IL...boy

