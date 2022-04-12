Advertisement

QWRAP gets another $250,000 to continue for another year

By Charity Bell
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program now has more money to continue for another year after Quincy City Council authorized another $250,000 for QWRAP.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said it has been successful so far with more than 60 people moving to the city.

“We think it’s a very good program. It’s working. We will also be surveying to see how many people, they’re bringing with them. So typically it has not just been the person who is employed, but also their spouse and family members,” Bevelheimer said.

But Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Bergman said his constituents want to know what can be done for the people who have been living here for years.

“The underlying frustration, ‘Well, I’ve been here my whole life, I’ve been here X amount of years. What’s in it for me? What about me?’,” Bergman said.

Aldermen voted 9-4 in favor of this resolution with Jeff Bergman, R-2; Anthony Sassen, R-4; Richie Reis, D-6, and Greg Fletcher, R-1 voting no. Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, was absent.

Bevelheimer said the program has been successful for large manufacturers, health care organizations, retailers and other big and small businesses in the city.

