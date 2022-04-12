Advertisement

TriMark officially opens in Quincy next to client Knapheide

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Iowa-based manufacturing company, TriMark, opened on Tuesday and began its operations. The company, which specializes in designing and manufacturing door products such as vehicle handles and hinges, will be doing business right next to its client, Knapheide.

The facility is one of the smallest with 12 employees working there. The assembly supervisor, Justin Jarvis, said he is excited to be a part of the small team.

“I will pretty much be a part of Tri-Mark Quincy,” Jarvis said. “And I will be overseeing the operations and to make sure the shipping, receiving, everything goes smoothly.”

TriMark’s international operations and resources vice president, Lynn Hopp, said with supply shortages and inflation, it made sense to open a branch next to Knapheide, so business could be conducted with efficiently and cut down on transportation.

“We needed additional resources,” Hopp said. “And with Quincy and a surrounding population of 60,000 plus provides us to start a focused-factory with just a dozen employees to become really effective and efficient to supply our customer.”

Hopp said TriMark is niche, however the product is in-demand.

“Our niche in the market is that we supply customers with engineered hardware solutions,” Hopp said.

TriMark is a global company with locations in China and Europe. The Quincy addition is the smallest in size.

