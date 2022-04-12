Viking Mississippi riverboat to give Hannibal businesses a boost

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal hopes to see more tourists spending money this summer, thanks to a bigger riverboat.

The brand new Viking Mississippi ship will cruise between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, starting in June.

The ship holds 386 guests and 148 crew members, and it is scheduled to stop nine times throughout the year in Hannibal.

Dawn Long is one of the many business owners in downtown Hannibal. She said every summer she sees more people coming into her store, Annie Rose Boutique, especially because of the riverboats that bring tourists.

“We see a lot of people come off of the boats and even the crew come into the stores to shop,” Long said.

Long said she is excited about the Viking Mississippi coming to Hannibal.

“It’ll definitely increase our traffic and hopefully increase our sales as a town in general, and obviously it would be great for individual businesses,” Long said.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp says the boat will bring people from all over the world to Hannibal which is good for businesses and non-profits.

“One of the great benefits of the passengers is the revenue it brings in to some of our nonprofits like the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum,” Rapp said.

Rapp said the Viking Mississippi ship only stops in two Missouri cities: Hannibal and St. Louis. She said Mark Twain tourism is the reason the ship is coming to the area

Rapp expects passengers to order from businesses’ websites and talk about their Hannibal experience back home which will also give the city a boost.

“Our downtown does a great job of welcoming them and giving them the experience that they can remember and take home and talk to with friends,” Rapp said.

The Viking Mississippi will make its first stop in Hannibal on Sunday, July 17.

