Advertisement

Volunteers needed for annual Twain on Main Festival

Volunteers needed for annual Twain on Main Festival
Volunteers needed for annual Twain on Main Festival(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A popular downtown Hannibal event is looking for volunteers this year.

Twain on Main is a western-themed arts, food and entertainment festival on Main Street.

The annual event is held Memorial day weekend to celebrate the life and works of Mark Twain.

Festival Chairperson Linda Studer said it requires volunteer organizers and performers, and the more they get, the larger the event will be.

“We estimate that 20,000 people come over the weekend and with the festival this size, it just requires a lot of volunteers to help put it on,” Studer said.

Twain on Main will be May 27-29.

If you would like to get involved, contact Michelle Huseman at 573-406-8266 or mhuseman@socket.net.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash
Grants Help Firefighters Get New Equipment
Nine Illinois fire departments get state equipment grant
Scene of attempted suicide near railroad tracks
Police in McDonough County respond to call of man with knife
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homeowners
Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi riverboat to give Hannibal businesses a boost
Severe threat map for early Wednesday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY
Illinois adopts new federal guidelines for reporting COVID-19 data