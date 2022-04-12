Volunteers needed for annual Twain on Main Festival

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A popular downtown Hannibal event is looking for volunteers this year.

Twain on Main is a western-themed arts, food and entertainment festival on Main Street.

The annual event is held Memorial day weekend to celebrate the life and works of Mark Twain.

Festival Chairperson Linda Studer said it requires volunteer organizers and performers, and the more they get, the larger the event will be.

“We estimate that 20,000 people come over the weekend and with the festival this size, it just requires a lot of volunteers to help put it on,” Studer said.

Twain on Main will be May 27-29.

If you would like to get involved, contact Michelle Huseman at 573-406-8266 or mhuseman@socket.net.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.