Warm and windy before storms arrive tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day with temperatures in the 40s for the most part. We initially have mostly clear skies with just some thin upper level clouds, but clouds will be increasing through the day. A warm front will move rapidly northward through the Tri-States by this afternoon. This front will bring in much warmer and more humid air. Dew points will surge into the 60s. Daytime highs will be noticeably warmer, as highs will be in the 70s. It will be windy though, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Attention then turns to the chance for strong to severe storms. By this evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west in Nebraska, Kansas and western Iowa. These showers and storms will head our way tonight. We will be in what we call the warm sector, which is favorable for storms. However, as the storms move closer to us, they are expected to weaken some so the chance of them being strong to severe will be pretty conditional. There will be a limited threat for damaging winds and hail as this line of storms moves through early tomorrow morning. Then, that line of showers/thunderstorms will start to dye down and move out of the area. However, we’ll still be waiting on the cold front to arrive. When the front arrives later in the morning and early afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will develop. These will have the potential of being strong to severe. Please stay weather alert tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning and afternoon. (maxuser | WGEM)

