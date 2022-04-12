QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert Day Wednesday, we have the potential for some strong storms early in the morning Wednesday and again early Wednesday afternoon. It is possible the storms could die out before they make it here Wednesday morning. The storms expected Wednesday early afternoon could fire up just to our east. So, we could miss out all together. The strongest of the storms are still expected to miss the area, and that has been the going forecast since we started talking about the storm threat. We were at a threat level 2 with 5 being the highest. To break down the timing, the first potential storms would be here most likely around 5 AM.

Severe threat map for Wednesday afternoon (Max Inman)

The second round of storms would be between noon and 3 PM. The main threats with any storms will be damaging wind, large hail and even a brief tornado is possible. A Cold front then will swing through the area and temperatures will drop drastically. We will go from a daytime high in the 60s falling into the mid 40s by 5 PM. The threat comes to an end as the temperatures begin to drop. Thursday will be sunny but it will be cool with a high temperature in the mid 50s in a gusty west wind gusting as high as 30 miles per hour. We will stay on the dry side Friday and Saturday, and then bring in the some rain showers on Easter Sunday.

