WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 11) (8-1) QND Raiders Baseball Team Set To Host Rushville-Industry At “The Ferd” And Local College Golf Teams Hit The Fairways At The Annual QU Invitational

Central Lee High Head Basketball Coach Stepping Down From Top Post
QND Raiders Set To Return To The Diamond To Host Rushville-Industry
QND Raiders Set To Return To The Diamond To Host Rushville-Industry(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (3-6) Rockets of Rushville-Industry are headed to Quincy Notre Dame to face the (8-1) Raiders on the prep baseball diamond in a 4:30 p.m. match-up. The “Blue and Gold” are trying to recover from a 9-3 loss that occurred on the road this past weekend against the Titans of Glenwood-Chatham. The rockets fell to defeat last Wednesday 15-0 last Wednesday, on the road, against the Hornets of Brown County. Last May at RIHS, Quincy Notre Dame posted a 13-3 road victory over the “Purple and Gold.” Earlier today at 10th & Jackson, Raiders standouts Dalton Miller and Alex Connoyer shared some insight on this evening’s contest along with some thoughts on the attitude that QND has going into this non-conference home game.

In Lee county, one prep girls basketball program will have a new voice leading the program next season on the hardwood. Central Lee High School announced earlier today that Jay Baldwin is set to step down from his post after 2 seasons. The position is now slated to go to Baldwin’s assistant the last 2 seasons at the Donnellson, Iowa school. The assistant happens to be a Keokuk native who was once a member of the Quincy University Lady Hawks basketball program. We’ll have the story...

The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton and The Hawks of Quincy University were two of 6 golf teams in action on the fairways of the Quincy Country Club early this morning during the annual QU Invitational. We’ll check in on some of the top players from both programs with well-known local ties to the Tri-State area prep golf programs.

