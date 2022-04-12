Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 11) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Rushville-Industry At “The Ferd” And The Lady Raiders Of QND Roll To A Doubleheader Sweep Against Pittsfield At “The Backyard”

QU Hawks Slugger Nolan Wosman Earns GLVC Player Of The Week Honors On The Diamond
QND Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Ready To Lead The Raiders Up Against Rushville-Industry
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Monday, April 11, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Rushville-Industry 4

QND Raiders 14

QND Improves Their Record To (9-1) On The Season

RIHS: Rockets Slide To (3-7) On The Season

Quincy 9

Pittsfield 6

PHS Saukees Slide to (10-3) On The Season

QHS: Grayson Cook (2-For-4) 2R 4 RBI

Triopia 5

Brown County 2

West Hancock 7

Payson-Seymour 11

MSHSAA-IHSA Baseball

Palmyra 11

Unity 5

PHS: (WP) Hunter Wilson / (SV) Nolan Richards

PHS: Landon Smith (2-For-2) 2B 4R

PHS: Adam Goodwin (2-For-4) 2 RBI

PHS Panthers Now (1-7) On The Season

MSHSAA Baseball

Bowling Green 2

Winfield 4

BG Bobcats Now (6-1) On The Season

Louisiana 1

Elsberry 12

Schuyler County 5

Marceline 9

Salisbury 17

Paris 1

Scotland County 2

Knox County 10

KC Eagles Now (5-3) On The Season

Mark Twain 6

Silex 7

Marion County 12

VAN-FAR 11

South Shelby 14

Brookfield 4 (Final/6 Innings)

IHSA Softball

Game 1

Quincy Notre Dame 13

Pittsfield 3

Game 2

Quincy Notre Dame 7

Pittsfield 6

QND: Eryn Cornwell Hit Game Winning RBI For The Lady Raiders

Illini West 7

Lewistown 6

IW: Rachel James (2-For-3) / 2 RBI

(WP) Madalyn Boyer ( 9 K )

Next Game: IW Chargers Will Host Farmington On Wednesday (In LaHarpe)

IAHSAA Soccer

WASHINGTON 1

FORT MADISON 2

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal) / Leif Boeding 1 Goal

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (3 Saves)

FMHS: Hounds Now (3-3) On The Season / (2-0) In Conference Play

Next Game: Fort Madison At Keokuk (Thursday)

IGHSAU Soccer

Keokuk 1

Mount Pleasant 10

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk 4

Fort Madison 5

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

