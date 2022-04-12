WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 11) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Rushville-Industry At “The Ferd” And The Lady Raiders Of QND Roll To A Doubleheader Sweep Against Pittsfield At “The Backyard”
QU Hawks Slugger Nolan Wosman Earns GLVC Player Of The Week Honors On The Diamond
-
High School Baseball
Monday, April 11, 2022
IHSA Baseball
Rushville-Industry 4
QND Raiders 14
QND Improves Their Record To (9-1) On The Season
RIHS: Rockets Slide To (3-7) On The Season
Quincy 9
Pittsfield 6
PHS Saukees Slide to (10-3) On The Season
QHS: Grayson Cook (2-For-4) 2R 4 RBI
Triopia 5
Brown County 2
West Hancock 7
Payson-Seymour 11
MSHSAA-IHSA Baseball
Palmyra 11
Unity 5
PHS: (WP) Hunter Wilson / (SV) Nolan Richards
PHS: Landon Smith (2-For-2) 2B 4R
PHS: Adam Goodwin (2-For-4) 2 RBI
PHS Panthers Now (1-7) On The Season
MSHSAA Baseball
Bowling Green 2
Winfield 4
BG Bobcats Now (6-1) On The Season
Louisiana 1
Elsberry 12
Schuyler County 5
Marceline 9
Salisbury 17
Paris 1
Scotland County 2
Knox County 10
KC Eagles Now (5-3) On The Season
Mark Twain 6
Silex 7
Marion County 12
VAN-FAR 11
South Shelby 14
Brookfield 4 (Final/6 Innings)
IHSA Softball
Game 1
Quincy Notre Dame 13
Pittsfield 3
Game 2
Quincy Notre Dame 7
Pittsfield 6
QND: Eryn Cornwell Hit Game Winning RBI For The Lady Raiders
Illini West 7
Lewistown 6
IW: Rachel James (2-For-3) / 2 RBI
(WP) Madalyn Boyer ( 9 K )
Next Game: IW Chargers Will Host Farmington On Wednesday (In LaHarpe)
IAHSAA Soccer
WASHINGTON 1
FORT MADISON 2
FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal) / Leif Boeding 1 Goal
FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (3 Saves)
FMHS: Hounds Now (3-3) On The Season / (2-0) In Conference Play
Next Game: Fort Madison At Keokuk (Thursday)
IGHSAU Soccer
Keokuk 1
Mount Pleasant 10
IGHSAU Tennis
Keokuk 4
Fort Madison 5
