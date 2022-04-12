WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 11) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Rushville-Industry At “The Ferd” And The Lady Raiders Of QND Roll To A Doubleheader Sweep Against Pittsfield At “The Backyard”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Monday, April 11, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Rushville-Industry 4

QND Raiders 14

QND Improves Their Record To (9-1) On The Season

RIHS: Rockets Slide To (3-7) On The Season

Quincy 9

Pittsfield 6

PHS Saukees Slide to (10-3) On The Season

QHS: Grayson Cook (2-For-4) 2R 4 RBI

Triopia 5

Brown County 2

West Hancock 7

Payson-Seymour 11

MSHSAA-IHSA Baseball

Palmyra 11

Unity 5

PHS: (WP) Hunter Wilson / (SV) Nolan Richards

PHS: Landon Smith (2-For-2) 2B 4R

PHS: Adam Goodwin (2-For-4) 2 RBI

PHS Panthers Now (1-7) On The Season

MSHSAA Baseball

Bowling Green 2

Winfield 4

BG Bobcats Now (6-1) On The Season

Louisiana 1

Elsberry 12

Schuyler County 5

Marceline 9

Salisbury 17

Paris 1

Scotland County 2

Knox County 10

KC Eagles Now (5-3) On The Season

Mark Twain 6

Silex 7

Marion County 12

VAN-FAR 11

South Shelby 14

Brookfield 4 (Final/6 Innings)

IHSA Softball

Game 1

Quincy Notre Dame 13

Pittsfield 3

Game 2

Quincy Notre Dame 7

Pittsfield 6

QND: Eryn Cornwell Hit Game Winning RBI For The Lady Raiders

Illini West 7

Lewistown 6

IW: Rachel James (2-For-3) / 2 RBI

(WP) Madalyn Boyer ( 9 K )

Next Game: IW Chargers Will Host Farmington On Wednesday (In LaHarpe)

IAHSAA Soccer

WASHINGTON 1

FORT MADISON 2

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal) / Leif Boeding 1 Goal

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull (3 Saves)

FMHS: Hounds Now (3-3) On The Season / (2-0) In Conference Play

Next Game: Fort Madison At Keokuk (Thursday)

IGHSAU Soccer

Keokuk 1

Mount Pleasant 10

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk 4

Fort Madison 5

