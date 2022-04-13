2 Weather Alerts

Advertisement

Weather Alert for gusty wind Thursday afternoon
By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a couple things going on over the next 24 hours. Two things in particular you really need to have top of mind. We have a Weather Alert for temperatures dropping down below the freezing mark between 5 am and 8 am Thursday morning. A frosty morning will be in the works Thursday. This is not uncommon for this time of year with our average last freeze not coming until late April. But a freezing temperature is well below average. Secondly we have a Weather Alert for gusty wind Thursday afternoon gusting up to 35 mph. The high temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be close to what is normal for this time of year in the upper 50s to low 60s. But the temperatures this weekend through Tuesday will be running cooler than normal by about 5 to 10°. If you’re looking at a positive side of things, it will be dry Thursday through Saturday. The next potential rain comes on Easter Sunday. And you know the old saying, if it rains on Easter Sunday it will rain for the next seven Sundays. Who wants to keep track of that?

