Advertisement

Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance

Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Tucker showed up at a Georgia high school for a very special announcement.(Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Gray News) - Comedian Chris Tucker surprised a high school choir program invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by helping them reach their goal of $201,579.25.

Tucker showed up at Ola High School on Wednesday to let the students know that the Chris Tucker Foundation was paying off the rest of the balance the choir needed to travel to New York City for their performance.

The program’s director, Mindy Forehand, posted a video on Facebook saying that the comedian “brought my kids a check for the Carnegie Hall balance.” The balance is due Friday.

“His quick action was an answer to prayer,” teacher Melissa Stroup said.

The high school announced their invitation to perform in February 2020. They have worked on raising the money through fundraisers and other events since then but still came up short.

Earlier this week, the choir still needed more than $16,000, according to their GoFundMe page.

Their performance is scheduled for June 20.

“These students will never forget his gift or that very teachable moment to carry with them,” Stroup said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe threat map for early Wednesday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homeowners
TriMark comes to Quincy
TriMark officially opens in Quincy next to client Knapheide
Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash

Latest News

Wendy Kaufman stands at the entrance to her packed garage with her daughter Jaedyn, 19, and son...
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks
Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Officials called Frank James a suspect in the Brooklyn shooting. (CNN: WABC, ARMEN ARMENIAN,...
GRAPHIC: Suspect named in NY subway shooting