Congressman Davis stumps in Quincy, focuses on health care

By Makenzi Henderson and Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM/Herald Whig) - Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis campaigned in Quincy Tuesday making a stop at Blessing Hospital.

Davis said he wants to make sure the 15th Congressional District has enough medical professionals, and adequate access to care.

The Republican said he understands how crucial a hospital like Blessing is to the Tri-States because his current 13th Congressional District is also a healthcare hub with many larger and smaller facilities.

“Just like with Quincy, many of my hospitals are the largest employers in my communities, and we need to have access, access to those doctors, access to those professionals, access to that care that we all expect here in the United States of America,” Davis said.

With the federal government running the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Davis said healthcare needs to be a top priority in Washington, but he thinks it still needs to get out of the way when it comes to negotiating prices for prescription drugs.

“Well, when you talk about Medicare negotiating prices, do we ever think the federal government is usually the best barometer of making things accessible and more cost effective? Let’s make sure that we have programs that exist that get government out of the way,” Davis said.

The five-term Congressman faces a primary challenge from Congresswoman Mary Miller in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District.

