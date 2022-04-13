Hannibal gears up for job fair

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal employers are gearing up for a job fair Thursday.

Organizers are hoping to see more than 100 people looking to find jobs.

The event is being held by the Missouri Career Center from noon to 4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Some of the job fields that will be recruiting there include manufacturing, retail and education.

Workforce Development Supervisor Janet Myers says they had 150 candidates at the job fair in October, and they hope the turnout is similar Thursday.

“We have lots of employers out there that are really looking for quality candidates. There are a lot of people that are looking for work so it kind of allows us to bring the people together,” Myers said.

Missouri Department of Transportation will be there, and Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said they hope to fill multiple positions.

“The career fair has really helped us put a face-to-face connection with the applicants so we think that’s really beneficial, especially when we are trying to hire in those communities in our district,” James said.

James said they are mostly looking to fill maintenance worker positions, like those who patch potholes and ensure roads are in good condition.

Myers encourages people to bring a resume and dress in professional attire.

She said if people need help creating resumes and sharpening their interview skills, they can go to the Missouri Career Center at 203 North 6th St.

Here is a list of employers that are scheduled to be there:

Abilities

ASPEQ Heating Group

At Home Care

Brown & Root Ind. Services

Cerro Industrial Tube

Challenge Unlimited

Consolidated Machine & Welding

Douglass Community Services

Elara Caring

Enduro

GAMM

Grand River Welding Institute

General Mills

Goliath Reach

Hannibal Concrete Products

Hannibal Public Schools

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System

Help at Home

Huck’s Market

Illinois Dept. of Children & Family Services

Inter-Connect Employment Services

International Eyecare

JWCC

Kindred At Home

Kohls Wholesale

Learning Opportunities

Levering Regional Health

Loves Truck Stop

Manchester Tank

Mark Twain Behavioral Health

Mark Twain Casino

MDHEWD-Office of Communication & Outreach

Missouri Department of Corrections

MoDOT

NEILS

Preferred Family Health

Prince Corporation

Rescare

Sharkey Transportation, Inc.

Spartan Light Metal Products

State of MO-ITSD

State of MO-Social Services

Truman VA

United States Army

United States National Guard

Wal-Mart

Warrenton Oil Company (Fastlane)

Watlow

