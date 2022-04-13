Hannibal gears up for job fair
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal employers are gearing up for a job fair Thursday.
Organizers are hoping to see more than 100 people looking to find jobs.
The event is being held by the Missouri Career Center from noon to 4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Some of the job fields that will be recruiting there include manufacturing, retail and education.
Workforce Development Supervisor Janet Myers says they had 150 candidates at the job fair in October, and they hope the turnout is similar Thursday.
“We have lots of employers out there that are really looking for quality candidates. There are a lot of people that are looking for work so it kind of allows us to bring the people together,” Myers said.
Missouri Department of Transportation will be there, and Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said they hope to fill multiple positions.
“The career fair has really helped us put a face-to-face connection with the applicants so we think that’s really beneficial, especially when we are trying to hire in those communities in our district,” James said.
James said they are mostly looking to fill maintenance worker positions, like those who patch potholes and ensure roads are in good condition.
Myers encourages people to bring a resume and dress in professional attire.
She said if people need help creating resumes and sharpening their interview skills, they can go to the Missouri Career Center at 203 North 6th St.
Here is a list of employers that are scheduled to be there:
- Abilities
- ASPEQ Heating Group
- At Home Care
- Brown & Root Ind. Services
- Cerro Industrial Tube
- Challenge Unlimited
- Consolidated Machine & Welding
- Douglass Community Services
- Elara Caring
- Enduro
- GAMM
- Grand River Welding Institute
- General Mills
- Goliath Reach
- Hannibal Concrete Products
- Hannibal Public Schools
- Hannibal Regional Healthcare System
- Help at Home
- Huck’s Market
- Illinois Dept. of Children & Family Services
- Inter-Connect Employment Services
- International Eyecare
- JWCC
- Kindred At Home
- Kohls Wholesale
- Learning Opportunities
- Levering Regional Health
- Loves Truck Stop
- Manchester Tank
- Mark Twain Behavioral Health
- Mark Twain Casino
- MDHEWD-Office of Communication & Outreach
- Missouri Department of Corrections
- MoDOT
- NEILS
- Preferred Family Health
- Prince Corporation
- Rescare
- Sharkey Transportation, Inc.
- Spartan Light Metal Products
- State of MO-ITSD
- State of MO-Social Services
- Truman VA
- United States Army
- United States National Guard
- Wal-Mart
- Warrenton Oil Company (Fastlane)
- Watlow
