Hospital Report: April 13, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

there are no deaths to report today

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Dylan & Amber Epley of Quincy, Il...boy

Michael Leezy & Kenna Griffle of Hannibal, MO..girl

Hannibal Regional Reports:

April and Ryan Ranabargar of Hannibal, MO....boy

Katie and Mac Hoerr of Palmyra, MO....boy

Shawna Charlton and Chris Cogdal of Hannibal, MO....girl

Samantha Heck and Gemeil Burse of Louisana, MO....boy

Savanna Ellis and Adam Holt of Hannibal, MO....girl

Lisa Cansino and Austin Lamberson of Louisiana, MO....girl

Alexis and Jay Underhill of Hannibal, MO....boy

Genevieve and Johnny Nichols JR of Hannibal, MO.....boy

Kailea and Robby Drennan of Hannibal, MO....twin boys

