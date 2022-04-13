Hospital Report: April 13, 2022
Deaths:
there are no deaths to report today
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Dylan & Amber Epley of Quincy, Il...boy
Michael Leezy & Kenna Griffle of Hannibal, MO..girl
Hannibal Regional Reports:
April and Ryan Ranabargar of Hannibal, MO....boy
Katie and Mac Hoerr of Palmyra, MO....boy
Shawna Charlton and Chris Cogdal of Hannibal, MO....girl
Samantha Heck and Gemeil Burse of Louisana, MO....boy
Savanna Ellis and Adam Holt of Hannibal, MO....girl
Lisa Cansino and Austin Lamberson of Louisiana, MO....girl
Alexis and Jay Underhill of Hannibal, MO....boy
Genevieve and Johnny Nichols JR of Hannibal, MO.....boy
Kailea and Robby Drennan of Hannibal, MO....twin boys
