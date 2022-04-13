Jury finds Quincy man guilty of sexual assault

QUINCY (WGEM) - A jury on Tuesday found a Quincy man guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for a victim under 13, a Class X felony, and two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Quincy Police Sergeant James Brown reported Wednesday that 28-year-old Tylar N. Richmiller faces a sentence of 20 to 150 years. His sentencing will be at 9 a.m. June 21.

According to Brown, the jury deliberated for about five hours and found Richmiller guilty just before 8 p.m.

Richmiller also faces two more counts of criminal sexual assault from another case and has a status hearing set for April 27.

Brown said detectives with the Quincy Police Department and investigators with the Department of Child and Family Services began an investigation in July 2021 involving allegations of sexual abuse by Richmiller against a Quincy juvenile.

Richmiller was arrested on an outstanding Adams County warrant for criminal sexual assault, posted $5,000 cash bond and was released.

Brown said the investigation continued and a second possible juvenile victim was discovered. A second Adams County warrant was issued for multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under 13) and criminal sexual assault.

Police reported Richmiller was arrested Aug. 6 on the second warrant with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force.

