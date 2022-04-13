Advertisement

Local Hy-Vee gives out 300 hams to families in need for Easter

Hams for the Holidays
Hams for the Holidays(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many families in need have a ham to eat for Easter thanks to Hy-Vee and first responders.

Hy-Vee district director Tad Gallagher said the grocery store teamed up with Hormel Hams on Tuesday once again for Hy-Vee’s annual Hams for the Holidays giveaway.

He said this is the 5th year Hy-Vee has held the event which happened in the 700 block of N. 18th Street in Quincy.

Gallagher said they gave out 300 hams to the community.

“We think that it is important that food insecurity is a big deal right now in America, and we are doing our part to make sure that anyone who needs food, gets food,” Gallagher said.

He said in total, 7,400 hams will be given to emergency services, and those who need it most.

Gallagher said the Hams for the Holidays program kicks off Hy-Vee’s Food Bank Fridays where 285 stores invite their customers to donate toward to their local food bank.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash
Grants Help Firefighters Get New Equipment
Nine Illinois fire departments get state equipment grant
Scene of attempted suicide near railroad tracks
Police in McDonough County respond to call of man with knife
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homeowners
Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief

Latest News

Congressman Davis stumps in Quincy, focuses on health care
Congressman Davis stumps in Quincy, focuses on health care
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Congressman Davis toured Blessing Hospital on his campaign stop in Quincy on Tuesday.
Congressman Davis stumps in Quincy, focuses on health care
Planners said the more volunteer organizers and performers they have for the event on Memorial...
Twain on Main festival needs volunteers