Local Hy-Vee gives out 300 hams to families in need for Easter

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many families in need have a ham to eat for Easter thanks to Hy-Vee and first responders.

Hy-Vee district director Tad Gallagher said the grocery store teamed up with Hormel Hams on Tuesday once again for Hy-Vee’s annual Hams for the Holidays giveaway.

He said this is the 5th year Hy-Vee has held the event which happened in the 700 block of N. 18th Street in Quincy.

Gallagher said they gave out 300 hams to the community.

“We think that it is important that food insecurity is a big deal right now in America, and we are doing our part to make sure that anyone who needs food, gets food,” Gallagher said.

He said in total, 7,400 hams will be given to emergency services, and those who need it most.

Gallagher said the Hams for the Holidays program kicks off Hy-Vee’s Food Bank Fridays where 285 stores invite their customers to donate toward to their local food bank.

