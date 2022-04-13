Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe threat map for early Wednesday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Pritzker Administration launches $309 million assistance program for Illinois homeowners
TriMark comes to Quincy
TriMark officially opens in Quincy next to client Knapheide
Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash

Latest News

Wendy Kaufman stands at the entrance to her packed garage with her daughter Jaedyn, 19, and son...
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
AP source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks
Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Officials called Frank James a suspect in the Brooklyn shooting. (CNN: WABC, ARMEN ARMENIAN,...
GRAPHIC: Suspect named in NY subway shooting