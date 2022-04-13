Red Cross to offer free at-home smoke alarms, installations to WCIL residents

QUINCY (WGEM) - American Red Cross volunteers have responded to five house fires in West Central Illinois, and the Quad Cities, since just the start of April, according to the organization. That’s why they want to put the message out about their smoke alarm installation event happening on April 13.

From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., any West Central Illinois or Quad Cities resident can sign up for a free smoke alarm to be installed in their homes in May.

Disaster preparedness program manager, J.D. Stonecypher, said the sign-up is part of the National Sound the Alarm Campaign.

“We’ve installed over 66,000 smoke alarms and saved about 33 lives so far documented from the program. Twelve of those in Quincy, actually,” Stonecypher said.

To sign up, call (309) 743-2166 and press 6, or visit the Red Cross website.

