Two arrested in connection with Quincy shots fired incident

By Blake Sammann
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police have arrested two people allegedly responsible for a shots fired incident that took place in Quincy early Monday evening.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots the 1000 block of York Street around 6:16 p.m. Monday. After getting descriptions of the suspects and suspect vehicle, they set up a crime scene in the 300th block of 11th Street.

Officers said while they were on scene, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle in Camp Point, Illinois and arrested 21-year-old Quincy resident Venus Hernandez.

Officers said they found and arrested 26-year-old Casey Wainwright on Tuesday in Quincy in the 800 block of Lind Street. Officers arrested the Quincy resident for FTA – Aggravated Domestic Battery, FTA – Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle. He was also lodged in the Adams County Jail on an new unrelated domestic battery charge and for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in regards to the shots fired investigation.

Hernandez was also lodged in the Adams County Jail for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

