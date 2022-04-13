Weather Alert Day: Possible strong to severe storms today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day with showers and thunderstorms that have moved out ahead of the cold front, which is still to our west. The thunderstorms have been producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning and thunder. Radar has indicated that some of the storms have been little bit on the stronger side. Possibly producing some small hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph. As this line of storms continues to move east it will continue to gradually weaken. We will then see a couple hours of dry time before the cold front arrives late morning into the afternoon. When the front arrives, it will bring us more showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon hours. We will have fuel in place for the storms as the atmosphere will destabilize (becoming unsettled) after sunrise. Therefore, when the next round of showers and thunderstorms arrive, they could be on the strong to severe side. This will not be a big severe weather day for us, but some scattered strong/severe storms are possible. The main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts and a few possible tornadoes. Some hail will be possible as well, but that threat is the lowest. The tornado threat is a little higher for those highlighted in orange in the below image. Which includes the far southern tip of Pike and Scott County in Illinois. The threat for severe storms will diminish no later than about 3 PM/ 4 PM.

Strong to severe storms will be possible late morning into the afternoon. (maxuser | WGEM)

