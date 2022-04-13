WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 12) Quincy High’s Girls Soccer Team Heads To Sterling For Another Western Big 6 Match-Up And QND Softball Standout Eryn Cornwell Shares Her Thoughts On Facing QHS On The Softball Dirt In 24 Hours

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (5-3) Quincy High Blue Devils are set for another date with the (0-9-1) Lady Warriors of Sterling on the prep soccer pitch this evening. The Western Big 6 Conference battle is a big one for the “Blue and White” who remain unbeaten at (3-0) in the conference ranks heading into tonight’s clash against the winless Warriors. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QHS head girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The coach took timeout to share his thoughts on the match-up with SHS and the challenges the young Blue Devils face heading into their fourth WB6 game of the season.

Weather permitting, the Quincy Notre Dame softball team is scheduled to play host to the Blue Devils Of Quincy High on Wednesday evening at “The Backyard.” The game will be the first of the season between the two Gem City rivals on the dirt. Raiders senior Eryn Cornwell is slated to get the start in the circle for the “Blue and Gold” against QHS. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the talented pitcher to get her thoughts on facing the “Blue and White” in less than 24 hours in yet another edition of the “Crosstown Showdown!”

On The MSHSAA diamond, the Panthers of Palmyra are in search of their second win of the season at this hour in “The Flower City.” That’s where PHS is playing host the the Indians of Clark County. We’ll have an update from Flower City Park on the highly anticipated Clarence Cannon Conference match-up.

During the second day of action at the Quincy Invitational at the Quincy Country Club, William Woods took first place on the fairways by posting a team score 591. The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton finished 4 shots off the lead after finished the two day event with a score of 595. Williams Woods standout Logan Smith finished with a top score of 4-under 136 (68-68) to take home medalist honors. Culver’s Conner Bross finished fourth in the individual standings with a score of 145. He carded a score of 69 in the first round on Monday and a 76 today during round 2.

The Quincy University Lady Hawks Golf Team finished third on the fairways at the QCC with a team score of 674. We’ll have more details on how QU’s two men’s teams faired as the QU Invitational came to a close.

