WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 12) Palmyra Panthers Pull Out An Amazing Comeback On The MSHSAA Baseball Diamond And The Brown County Softball Team Pulls Out A 3-2 Win Over Pleasant Hill
Quincy Lady Blue Devils Post A 10 Goal Shutout Victory Over Sterling On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
MSHSAA Baseball
Clark County 17
Palmyra 20
Note: CC Indians Led 17-1 Heading Into The 4th Inning
PHS Panthers Scored 19 Unanswered Run To Post 3-Run Victory!
South Shelby 8
Paris 2
Kirksville 8
Hannibal 4
Missouri Military Academy 9
Monroe City 10
North Shelby 4
Scotland County 3
NSHS Now (5-2) On The Season
Wright City 13
Louisiana 3
LHS Bulldogs Slide To (4-3)
La Plata 8
Schuyler County 0
Montgomery County 1
Bowling Green 2
IHSA Baseball
Griggsville-Perry 4
Brown County 14 (Final/5 Innings)
Beardstown 14
Illini West 4 (Final/5 Innings)
IW: Chargers Now (1-6) On The Season
Pittsfield 12
Southeastern 0 (Final/5 Innings)
Unity 4
West Hancock 14
College Baseball
Game 1
Quincy Univ. JV Team 5
John Wood 8
Game 2
Quincy Univ. JV Team 11
John Wood 9
IHSA Softball
West Hancock 12
Southeastern 1
Quincy Blue Devils 1
Galesburg 4
Rushville-Industry 7
Unity 3
Pleasant Hill 2
Brown County 3
MSHSAA Girls Soccer
Hannibal 5
Chillicothe 0
HHS Lady Pirates Now (8-3)
HHS: Bella Falconer (3 Goals) // Katie Greening (3 Goals)
IHSA Girls Soccer
Quincy Blue Devils 10
Sterling 0
QHS: Bri Lannerd (2 Goals / 3 Assists )
Taylor Routh (2 Goals)
Breighlyn Thomas (2 Goals)
Keauna Scheufele ( 1 Goal )
Sydney Welsh ( 1 Goal )
Maddie O’Brien ( 1 Goal / 1 Assist )
Emori Will ( 1 Goal )
Emma Obert ( 1 Assist )
Hope Lenz ( 1 Assist )
IGHSAU Soccer
Mediapolis 3
Central Lee 6
CLHS Lady Hawks Now (4-0)
Note: CLHS Trailed 3-2 At The Half & Hawks Recovered To Score 4 Goals In The 2nd Half
Columbus/Winfield-MU 3
Keokuk 5
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (2-3) (1st Win At Home In 2022)
KHS: Briana Maerz ( 5 goals ) (2 Goals Via Penalty Kicks)
KHS: (GK) Kyla Muston (10 saves)
IAHSAA
Lee County Golf Tournament
1. Fort Madison 354
2. Keokuk 380
3. Central Lee 394
4. Holy Trinity Catholic 456
Medalist: Tyler Wade
Runner-Up: Jordan Sisk
Palmyra Golf
1. Palmyra Panthers 167
2. South Shelby 168
3. Clark County 202
MSHSAA Golf
Moberly Invitational
1. Westran 312
2. Hannibal 339
Individual Standings:
Medalist: (Hannibal) Quinn Thomas (-4) 66 (HS Tournament Low)
6. Ashlin Sharkey (Hannibal) 79 (Career Low)
IGHSAU Tennis
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 6
Burlington-ND 3
IHSA Tennis
(Boys)
Quincy Notre Dame 6
Jacksonville 3
NAIA
College Softball
Game 1
Mount Mercy 5
Culver-Stockton 0
Game 2
Mount Mercy 3
Culver-Stockton 0
C-SC Now (13-13) Overall & (9-13) In The Heart
College Lacrosse
William Penn 18
Culver-Stockton College 9
C-SC Now (4-8) On The Season / (3-5) In KCAC Standings
College Baseball
NAIA
GM 1
Iowa Wesleyan 5
Hannibal-LaGrange 4
GM 2
Iowa Wesleyan 17
Hannibal La-Grange 2
Hannibal-LaGrange Is Now (8-23) Overall & (0-12) In Conference Play
HLGU Trojans Have Lost 5 Games In A Row & Are (2-7) Playing At Home This Season
NCAA
Western Illinois 1
Missouri 9
WIU Is Now (4-25) On The Season
Leathernecks Had 5 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. The Tigers
Mizzou Had 14 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. WIU
(19-11) Tigers Scored 4 Runs In The 4th & 3 In The 6th Inning vs. WIU
