WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 12) Palmyra Panthers Pull Out An Amazing Comeback On The MSHSAA Baseball Diamond And The Brown County Softball Team Pulls Out A 3-2 Win Over Pleasant Hill

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

MSHSAA Baseball

Clark County 17

Palmyra 20

Note: CC Indians Led 17-1 Heading Into The 4th Inning

PHS Panthers Scored 19 Unanswered Run To Post 3-Run Victory!

South Shelby 8

Paris 2

Kirksville 8

Hannibal 4

Missouri Military Academy 9

Monroe City 10

North Shelby 4

Scotland County 3

NSHS Now (5-2) On The Season

Wright City 13

Louisiana 3

LHS Bulldogs Slide To (4-3)

La Plata 8

Schuyler County 0

Montgomery County 1

Bowling Green 2

IHSA Baseball

Griggsville-Perry 4

Brown County 14 (Final/5 Innings)

Beardstown 14

Illini West 4 (Final/5 Innings)

IW: Chargers Now (1-6) On The Season

Pittsfield 12

Southeastern 0 (Final/5 Innings)

Unity 4

West Hancock 14

College Baseball

Game 1

Quincy Univ. JV Team 5

John Wood 8

Game 2

Quincy Univ. JV Team 11

John Wood 9

IHSA Softball

West Hancock 12

Southeastern 1

Quincy Blue Devils 1

Galesburg 4

Rushville-Industry 7

Unity 3

Pleasant Hill 2

Brown County 3

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Hannibal 5

Chillicothe 0

HHS Lady Pirates Now (8-3)

HHS: Bella Falconer (3 Goals) // Katie Greening (3 Goals)

IHSA Girls Soccer

Quincy Blue Devils 10

Sterling 0

QHS: Bri Lannerd (2 Goals / 3 Assists )

Taylor Routh (2 Goals)

Breighlyn Thomas (2 Goals)

Keauna Scheufele ( 1 Goal )

Sydney Welsh ( 1 Goal )

Maddie O’Brien ( 1 Goal / 1 Assist )

Emori Will ( 1 Goal )

Emma Obert ( 1 Assist )

Hope Lenz ( 1 Assist )

IGHSAU Soccer

Mediapolis 3

Central Lee 6

CLHS Lady Hawks Now (4-0)

Note: CLHS Trailed 3-2 At The Half & Hawks Recovered To Score 4 Goals In The 2nd Half

Columbus/Winfield-MU 3

Keokuk 5

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (2-3) (1st Win At Home In 2022)

KHS: Briana Maerz ( 5 goals ) (2 Goals Via Penalty Kicks)

KHS: (GK) Kyla Muston (10 saves)

IAHSAA

Lee County Golf Tournament

1. Fort Madison 354

2. Keokuk 380

3. Central Lee 394

4. Holy Trinity Catholic 456

Medalist: Tyler Wade

Runner-Up: Jordan Sisk

Palmyra Golf

1. Palmyra Panthers 167

2. South Shelby 168

3. Clark County 202

MSHSAA Golf

Moberly Invitational

1. Westran 312

2. Hannibal 339

Individual Standings:

Medalist: (Hannibal) Quinn Thomas (-4) 66 (HS Tournament Low)

6. Ashlin Sharkey (Hannibal) 79 (Career Low)

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 6

Burlington-ND 3

IHSA Tennis

(Boys)

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Jacksonville 3

NAIA

College Softball

Game 1

Mount Mercy 5

Culver-Stockton 0

Game 2

Mount Mercy 3

Culver-Stockton 0

C-SC Now (13-13) Overall & (9-13) In The Heart

College Lacrosse

William Penn 18

Culver-Stockton College 9

C-SC Now (4-8) On The Season / (3-5) In KCAC Standings

College Baseball

NAIA

GM 1

Iowa Wesleyan 5

Hannibal-LaGrange 4

GM 2

Iowa Wesleyan 17

Hannibal La-Grange 2

Hannibal-LaGrange Is Now (8-23) Overall & (0-12) In Conference Play

HLGU Trojans Have Lost 5 Games In A Row & Are (2-7) Playing At Home This Season

NCAA

Western Illinois 1

Missouri 9

WIU Is Now (4-25) On The Season

Leathernecks Had 5 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. The Tigers

Mizzou Had 14 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. WIU

(19-11) Tigers Scored 4 Runs In The 4th & 3 In The 6th Inning vs. WIU

