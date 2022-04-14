Adams Co. Clerk looks for high schoolers to serve as election judges

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Clerk’s office is seeking high school students to serve as election judges in the June 28 General Primary Election.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said they are looking for students who are 16 or older and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.

He said they will also need a signature from their school counselor or principal and their parent or guardian. Volunteers will also be required to attend training to learn the various duties of an election judge.

“How to open up and close the polls. How to, you know, issue ballots. How to help voters when they need assistance. Troubleshooting machines with optical scanning. Uh, items like that,” said Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp.

If your high schooler is interested in becoming an election judge for the June elections, they can talk to their school counselor or they can find an application online at the county clerk’s website.

