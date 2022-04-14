Advertisement

Adams County Fair announces 2022 star concert performe

Granger Smith
Granger Smith(Granger Smith / YouTube)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Country music star Granger Smith and his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. will take the Adams County Fair grandstand stage on Saturday, July 30, according to the Adams County Fair Board.

“We are excited to have Granger Smith on our grandstand stage this year,” said Melissa Shriver-Hackamack, a Director with the Adams County Fair Board. “Smith is a true performer at his core and will bring the party straight to the stage at this year’s Adams County Fair. I hope the Tri-States are ready for an awesome show.”

According to organizers, entry into grandstand seating for the concert is free with adult admission to the fair that evening. Track seating tickets are an additional $10 and can be purchased beginning June 4 at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy.

Organizers stated, Nashville recording artist Smith broke onto the national scene in 2016 with Remington, an album that garnered him the number 1 smash “Backroad Song.”

Organizers added, Smith’s alter ego, Dibbles is equally well known and loved. His popular songs, which include the tune “Merica” stays true to their country roots, but add a backroads flair. Adding to the boot-stomping, unbelievable performance, both singers (who are really one person) perform a duet, “Holler!”

The 2022 Adams County Fair runs from July 27 to August 2 at the fairgrounds located 15 minutes north of Quincy on Highway 336. Find the latest fair information 24 hours a day at adamsfair.org or on Facebook at “Adams County Fair.”

