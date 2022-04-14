Barry to receive upgraded utility equipment

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Barry, Illinois, will receive some upgraded utilities equipment within the next month.

The city bought a new jetter, which will help prevent sewer lines from getting blocked or clogged.

The new tool has double the water capacity of the current jetter, and has enough hose to connect essentially any two manholes across the city.

Barry city administrator Jeff Hogge said this is an upgrade that is long overdue.

“This has always been a preventative measure for us. The current one that we have is over 20 years old. It has a small water tank in it and we’re definitely wanting one that had a little more power to it,” said Hogge.

Hogge said the tool cost the city a little over $70K.

However, he said the city got a special deal which will save the city both time and money.

“This is kind of the neat thing with this. We’re actually getting one that’s a demo. So we’re getting one for a little less money, plus its available. They got two more demos that they want to use it for and then they’re going to give it to us. So we’re going to get it within a month,” said Hogge.

Hogge said if they had tried to get a brand new jetter, it would have taken closer to six months for the tool to be delivered.

In addition to the new jetter, he said the city will be working on other projects such as road resurfacing around Barry.

The city is also looking to hire another public works official to help with city operations.

Those interested can contact city hall at 217-335-2215.

