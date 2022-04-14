Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 14, 2022

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Lisa Leckbee

Randy Miles

Deana Smith

Ron Starr

Brad Wagoner

Karen White

Stan Lentz

Brad Alen

Peggy Woods

Tonya Dean

Julie Terstriep

Sam Woodrum

Sidney Lohmeyer

Stella Otto

Tom Pickett

Jody Kirchner

Jessica Mock

Tori Snyder

Blane Barnes

Steve Hall

ANNIVERSARIES

Andrew & Lacey Corrigan

Tanner & Ashley Meyer

Becky & Jeff Mahr

Matt & Elizabeth Bailey

