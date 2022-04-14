Advertisement

Cold Easter Rain

Rain may have a tough time developing on Sunday. But it should be able to overcome the dry air.
By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The wind will diminish overnight. We are setting ourselves up for a bit of a cloudy day on Friday, skies may look threatening at times the potential for any rain is pretty low. My only concerns would be the very southern tier of the Tri States to see any more than a sprinkle rain. But at this time it looks as if measurable rain will stay south of the region. Saturday looks like a mostly sunny sky but it will not be warm, temperatures only up into the mid 50s and if you think it’s going to be warmer on Sunday you would be mistaken. We expect cloudy skies throughout the day Sunday with a potential for rain developing Sunday morning and continuing through Sunday night. High temperatures on Sunday will struggle just to get up to the mid 40s. There may be times where we see some graupel or sleet falling through the rain Sunday. On a positive note and a warmer note once we get through Sunday temperatures will slowly be increasing. If the current forecast holds next weekend we will have temperatures in the 70s.

