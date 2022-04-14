Advertisement

Dozens gather in Macomb to support child abuse survivors

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - April is child abuse awareness month and Thursday local advocates held an event in Macomb to show support for survivors.

Dozens of people gathered at the McDonough County Courthouse for the “Hands Around the Courthouse” event.

Counselors, community leaders and residents held a blue, child abuse awareness ribbon around the courthouse to show they stand with survivors.

Organizers say one in seven children are abused before they turn 18, and the best thing you can do is believe survivors.

“Whether it’s child abuse or sexual assault, no matter what the issue is is that we want to start by believing survivors. That’s very important to us. If somebody tells you, start by believing,” said Mariah Houston, Sexual Assault Prevention Educator.

The event also featured t-shirts designed by survivors of child abuse.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 309-837-5555.

