Great River Honor Flight to resume missions to Washington D.C.

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Fight will resume missions to Washington, D.C., on May 19, according to its board of directors.

The missions had been paused for over two years due to COVID-19.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer this special experience once again to those local veterans who have served our country,” said Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight board. “Our board felt that the mandates and restrictions in place the past 24 months did not allow our veterans to be able to fully experience the thanks and gratitude our nation wants to express so we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to hold off the flights until things improved.”

Organizers say the May 19 mission will begin in Quincy at John Wood Community College. The bus will depart at 2 a.m. for St. Louis Lambert Airport where veterans and guardians will fly to Baltimore and then DC.

“John Wood Community College is honored to once again host the Great River Honor Flight Program at our Quincy campus as the location for veteran departures and the homecoming site,” said JWCC President Michael Elbe. “It has been a privilege to partner with the Great River Honor Flight over these many years in recognition of our veterans. We are excited to welcome back the veterans, their families and our community as we celebrate with the Great River Honor Flight Program their service and sacrifice for our freedom.”

Organizers stated the first stop in D.C. will be the Vietnam Wall Memorial and will include visits to the Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Veterans and guardians will then stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument where a group picture will be taken.

They will then tour the capitol, stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, and visit the Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

Veterans and guardians then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to the JWCC campus for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time in Quincy will be about 10:30 p.m.

According to organizers, May 19 will be the 58th mission since the program started serving the Tri-States in 2010. Since then, 1,855 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program.

About 31 additional veterans from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa will be part of this mission.

“The continuing financial support we have received over the past two years has been outstanding,” said Doug Reed, Great River Honor Flight treasurer. “We are more than ready to once again activate the list of local veterans that have been patiently waiting for their chance to experience an Honor Flight,” added Reed.

The board reported additional flights are planned for June 16, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 13.

