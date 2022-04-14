Advertisement

Hospital Report: April 14, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Thomas A. Oakley, age 89, of Quincy, died April 13 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Ruth Louise Hill, 90, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 13 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Carolyn S. “Sue” Atteberry, age 76, of Quincy, died April 12, in the Illinois Veteran’s Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Gerald “Jerry” M. Boyer, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 12 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

There are no births to report as of now.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 11, 2022

Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 10, 2022

Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 11, 2022

Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 9, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 8, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 8, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 8, 2022