Hospital Report: April 14, 2022

Deaths:

Thomas A. Oakley, age 89, of Quincy, died April 13 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Ruth Louise Hill, 90, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 13 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Carolyn S. “Sue” Atteberry, age 76, of Quincy, died April 12, in the Illinois Veteran’s Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Gerald “Jerry” M. Boyer, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 12 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

There are no births to report as of now.

