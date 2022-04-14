Job applicants flock to Hannibal job fair

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Dozens of career seekers turned out Thursday afternoon for a job fair at the Admiral Coontz Armory in Hannibal.

The fair lasted from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and included employers from across the region to help connect people with employment opportunities.

Some of the employers included Walmart, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Kohls Wholesale, General Mills, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and more.

Organizers said that compared with previous years, turnout this year was pretty steady and even exceeded their expectations.

“We’ve had a very steady stream of people coming in. We’ll have numbers after the event, but I’m really pleased with the amount of people that have come through and the amount of people that are really taking time to talk to employers and filling out some applications,” said Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst.

She said in previous years there was usually a big rush in the beginning, followed by a slow period. She mentioned that the steady flow allowed people to spend more time talking to employers.

Disselhorst said career fairs such as Thursday’s are extra important in today’s tight labor market.

“I think it’s really important to have lots of different hiring type of events just to give our businesses the opportunity to get out and meet potential candidates... a lot of people that may not have found their position online or through word of mouth,” said Disselhorst.

She said anyone who missed the job fair can still find out more employment information by stopping by the Missouri Career Center in Hannibal.

