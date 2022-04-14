Local farmer: ethanol waiver could help both farmers and drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - It might soon be a little cheaper for drivers to fill up at the pump.

President Joe Biden announced plans on Tuesday to lift the summer cap on E15, a fuel blend containing 15% ethanol.

Illinois Corn Marketing Board director and farmer Dan Cole said E15 usually isn’t available in the summer because of smog concerns. While its counterpart E10 is available year-round, he said having E15 available will be better for both farmers and consumers.

“It will support the corn market and it will also, right now the ethanol is almost a dollar cheaper per gallon than gasoline, so it should help the consumer quite a bit,” Cole said. “I mean it’s only five percent of the total gallon but that five percent is a dollar a gallon cheaper as an additive,” Cole said.

He said consumers could save anywhere from six to 15 cents on every gallon. He said E15 is also more fuel efficient that E10.

Cole said farmers could generate a profit if ethanol producing companies start bidding on corn if the demand grows but he said for now they’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“It all depends on the summer driving season,” he said. “We’re back to flying again and will people drive on vacation or will they fly.”

Cole said 130 Illinois gas stations sell E15.

He said while they are glad the Biden Administration is lifting the waiver, he wishes it would have happened two years ago. He said that the waiver only lasts one year, and they are hoping legislation called the Next Generation Fuels Act can make the change permanent.

