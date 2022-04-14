Missouri invests in biofuel upgrades to Center business

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) - As gas prices continue to climb, the state of Missouri is investing millions of dollars into biofuels infrastructure, which includes upgrades to a local business.

Liter’s gas station just outside of Center, Mo., in Ralls County recently underwent ethanol upgrades to one of its fuel dispensers and storage tanks.

Now, the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) is reimbursing the business nearly $17,000 for their expenses.

According to MASBDA, some of the funding comes from the USDA Rural Development’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

Liter’s owner Jason Liter says grants like these are a big help to small businesses.

“As a small business owner, it’s very important. We probably wouldn’t have been able to have put in the E-85 (85% ethanol blend) or E-30 (30% ethanol blend) option for our customers without the grant money. It’s needed,” Liter said.

He said the funding boost not only helps his business, but also surrounding businesses in the community.

“The crops are grown locally, the corn is. It’s actually processed at a POET ethanol plant 18 miles up the road, and then we’re able to bring the product back in here and use it as a renewable fuel you know in our local vehicles so it works through the community all the way around,” said Liter.

He said although many cars cannot use the E-85 ethanol, the ongoing surge in gas prices are shifting priorities and may drive more people to consider the cheaper and more efficient fuel.

This effect has already been seen, with President Joe Biden planning to lift the summer cap on E-15 (15% ethanol blend) fuel.

