Mobile home likely a total loss after fire

The New London Fire Chief said the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
The New London Fire Chief said the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.(WGEM)
By Nick Karlik
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A mobile home in New London is most likely not salvageable after it caught fire Wednesday, according to the New London Fire Chief.

Chief James Quick said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 10 p.m. at 404 E. 4th Street.

He said as of 11 p.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots, and he thought the home was most likely a total loss.

Quick said the property owners were not home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

They are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

