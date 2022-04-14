Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

