Weather Alert: Wind Advisory today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of the Tri-States through late this evening. Sustained winds will increase to 18 to 23 mph. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. These strong gusts will knock over/blow around unsecured objects. Loose tree limbs could be blown down. These winds can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and for those out on highways/interstates.

The morning is starting off much colder than yesterday morning, as temperatures are in the 30s. With those cold temperatures, clear skies and relatively light winds overnight some frost has developed. A couple of extra minutes may be needed this morning to scrape that off your windshield or to melt it off with some heat.

With high pressure nearby, we’ll have a lot of sunshine to enjoy today. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. That is a little bit below normal for this time of year. By tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will gradually start to go down a little, but we will still have gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

Advisory runs through late this evening. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.