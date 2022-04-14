WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 13) QHS Head Baseball Coach Brandon Crisp Approved As New Head Coach At Palmyra And Timothy Southers Set To Take Over The Reins Of The PHS Lady Panthers Basketball Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head baseball coach Brandon Crisp was hired and presented last night by the Palmyra School Board as the new head coach of the Panthers baseball team. The Palmyra resident will continue to coach the “Blue and White” in the Gem City until the end of the season in the Western Big 6 Conference. Crisp has been at the helm of the QHS baseball program since August 2017. Earlier in his career, Crisp also coached in the prep ranks at Mark Twain High School for 2 years. The Kirksville, Missouri product also has college coaching experience as well. We’ll have more details on this developing story...

Also in the Flower City, former Payson-Seymour head girls basketball coach Timothy Southers has been hired and was presented last night by the Palmyra School board as the new head coach of the Palmyra girls basketball team. The Youngstown, Ohio native served as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team at PHS last season. Southers has over two decades of coaching experience under his belt from both the collegiate and interscholastic hardwood. We’ll check in with Southers to get his thoughts on taking over the Lady Panthers hoops program in the days and months ahead.

One of the premier prep football players in “The Hawkeye State” signed a National Letter of Intent earlier today at Fort Madison High School Wide Receiver and Kick Returner Tate Thompson is now ready to become an official member of the Central College football program. The Bloodhounds senior is elated to have an opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream of playing college football at the NCAA Division III program. We’ll have more details on the All-State performers NLI Signing Ceremony from Lee County...

