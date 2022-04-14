WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 13) Fort Madison Football Standout Tate Johnson Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central College And Timothy Southers Is Set To Take Over As The New Head Girls Basketball Coach At Palmyra High School
Taylor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
MSHSAA Golf
Wednesday, April 14, 2022
Palmyra Tournament
Canton Tigers Team Score 189
Medalist: Trevor Biggerstaff (37) Canton HS
Canton Tigers Golf Team Scores
Bryce Baker 49
Avery Uhlmeyer 51
Tyler Frazier 52
Levi Alspaw 52
Major League Baseball
Cubs 2
Pirates 6
CHI Cubs Now (3-2) On The Season
Mariners 4
White Sox 6
CHI Now (4-1) On The Season
Thursday
Cardinals Return To Action In Milwaukee To Face The Brewers In Another NL Central Battle
National Basketball Association
Play-In Tournament
Charlotte Hornets 103
Atlanta Hawks 132
San Antonio Spurs 103
New Orleans Pelicans 113
