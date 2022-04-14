WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 13) Fort Madison Football Standout Tate Johnson Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central College And Timothy Southers Is Set To Take Over As The New Head Girls Basketball Coach At Palmyra High School

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

MSHSAA Golf

Wednesday, April 14, 2022

Palmyra Tournament

Canton Tigers Team Score 189

Medalist: Trevor Biggerstaff (37) Canton HS

Canton Tigers Golf Team Scores

Bryce Baker 49

Avery Uhlmeyer 51

Tyler Frazier 52

Levi Alspaw 52

Major League Baseball

Cubs 2

Pirates 6

CHI Cubs Now (3-2) On The Season

Listen To Cubs Games “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

Mariners 4

White Sox 6

CHI Now (4-1) On The Season

Thursday

Cardinals Return To Action In Milwaukee To Face The Brewers In Another NL Central Battle

Listen To The Redbirds In Action “LIVE” On News/talk 105 WGEM Your Official Tri-States Cardinals Station!

National Basketball Association

Play-In Tournament

Charlotte Hornets 103

Atlanta Hawks 132

San Antonio Spurs 103

New Orleans Pelicans 113

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.