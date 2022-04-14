WIU Center for Perfoming Arts project moves forward

MACOMB (WGEM) - What has been 16 years in the making is finally moving forward for Western Illinois University. This summer they plan to start building their new Center for Performing Arts.

WIU is currently accepting construction bids for the project. They are due on May 11 and will be opened on May 13.

Department of Theatre and Dance Tammy Killian thinks the new building will improve student education.

“Our spaces are adequate, but their old, and so the opportunity to work in a new space that has all new equipment will give the students a great opportunity,” Killian said.

The new center will feature a concert hall and a smaller theater, as well as dance studios and other classrooms.

It would also allow performing arts students, who currently take classes in about four different buildings across campus, to learn in one place.

The project costs around $89 million and is fully funded by the state of Illinois.

Interim Provost Billy Clow said this is the first time since the 1970s that the state has funded a new building on campus.

It will go in next to Browne Hall, where there is a parking lot now.

Percussion professor Rick Kurasz said the improved acoustics will make it easier for music students to learn.

“Right now we have a pretty decent space but this is going to be a state-of-the-art, perfectly acoustic space for all of our ensembles to perform in,” Kurasz said.

Clow said the new center would benefit the surrounding community, as they plan to hold concerts and theatrical performances from outside groups.

“It will be able to provide academic opportunities that will be unmatched anywhere around here,” Clow said.

Clow said the project has been 16 years in the making so they are eager to move forward.

“We are all very excited about it,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and so fingers crossed we get this moving and we really see some excellent outcome.”

