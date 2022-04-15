Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 16, 2022
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Kcin Wagner
Gary Vogel
Abbey Boyles
Billie Jo Elkin
Les Campitt
Janis Howard
Cecil Bastian the 5th
Norla Neill
Corbin Kirtlink
Leigha Huckey
Mitch Gadeke
Addison Hollensteiner
Carl Toland
Brantlee Hunold
Pam Mitchell
Kendra Ramsey
Jon Bradshaw
Jeff Jones
Courtney Johnson
Troy Patterson
Gale Blackwell Jr
ANNIVERSARIES
Jerry & Julie Reckers
Benny & Lori Dungan
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.