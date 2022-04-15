Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 16, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Kcin Wagner

Gary Vogel

Abbey Boyles

Billie Jo Elkin

Les Campitt

Janis Howard

Cecil Bastian the 5th

Norla Neill

Corbin Kirtlink

Leigha Huckey

Mitch Gadeke

Addison Hollensteiner

Carl Toland

Brantlee Hunold

Pam Mitchell

Kendra Ramsey

Jon Bradshaw

Jeff Jones

Courtney Johnson

Troy Patterson

Gale Blackwell Jr

ANNIVERSARIES

Jerry & Julie Reckers

Benny & Lori Dungan

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.